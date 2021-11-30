PORTLAND – Donald F. Osterberg Sr., 82, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021. Don became a car lover at a young age. He graduated from Deering High School in 1957 but had already begun his business by then at this home on Ocean Avenue in Portland. He sold and repaired cars in his “shed” which was known as the gear heads hangout. He then entered the US Coast Guard in December of 1965 but was honorably discharged in 1965 for medical reasons but not before serving in the Bay of Pigs.﻿Don then moved his business to Saco Street in Westbrook, Maine. He loved his small sales and repair service but decided to make the business larger finally ending up at Transportation Center in Gorham, Maine where he ran a successful business for 25 years.﻿Don’s friends said he was so helpful to so many dealers and people who broke down or got stranded. He renewed his friendship with his soon be wife, Beatrice Ward, when she hit a snow banking across from his shop. Soon after that, they began dating and were married on February 14, 1989 in Las Vegas, Nevada.﻿Don’s favorite things were cars, boating and traveling. He and his wife participated in the Awesome Auto Tour (sponsored by ATV Channel 13) for several years. He was a member of the Corvette Club and Snow machine Club. He dabbled in antique autos owning several of his own and loved auto shows, attended as many as possible throughout the country. He was also a championship drag racer and was often seen dragging his corvette at Londonderry New Hampshire Speedway.﻿Don experienced a debilitating stroke on Sept. 7, 2003. However, it did not stop him from again running his business as soon as he recovered and ran it until he retired his business four years ago. He had beautiful gardens and filled his time tending to those and always having projects to do.﻿He leaves behind his wife Beatrice E. (Ward) Osterberg, his son Donald F. Osterberg, Jr. his wife Elizabeth Osterberg of Hartwick, N.Y., a stepdaughter, Kristina L. (Leeman) Henick of Windham. He was predeceased by brother Lennie and sisters Ruth and Linda Osterberg. He has a neice, Amy (Osterberg) Guinard, of Saco and nephew Darrell Osterberg of No. Conway, N.H. His grandaughters Mariah A. (Henick) Falconeri of Standish and Sadie E. Osterberg of Hartwick, N.Y. A grandson Evan J. Osterberg of Hartwick NY and step son Richard Pednault and step daughter, Wendy (Pedneault) Kulingoski from a previous marriage.﻿The family invites you to a time of visitation on Thursday December 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., immediately followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m., all at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A committal service will follow at North Gorham Cemetery in Gorham. ﻿You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Guest Book