RYE, N.H. – Donald Merrill Russell Jr., 90, passed away peacefully Nov. 19, 2021, at Webster at Rye Assisted Living Community, Rye, N.H. He was born Jan. 27, 1931 in Portland, Maine to Donald Merrill and Helen Kilborn Russell.

Don graduated from Grosse Pointe South (Michigan) High School in 1948. Upon graduating from Bowdoin College in 1952, he attended the U.S. Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., where he was commissioned an Ensign. He was subsequently assigned to the USS Fox and remained in the Reserves, retiring after 22 years a Lieutenant Commander. He spent more than 30 years working as an electronics engineer and manager for GTE Sylvania.

He married Dorothy E. Burton of Wenham, Mass., in October 1952. Don and his wife were blessed with three children, nine grandchildren and five great grand-children. Donald was predeceased by his wife of 46 years and his younger brother Phil, of Abington, Pa. He is survived by his three children: Ellen H. Incillo and her husband John of Simsbury, Conn.; Burton S. Russell and his wife Trisha of Rye, N.H., and Donald M. Russell, III and his fiancee Beth Ansheles of South Portland; and his sister Barbara Thayer of Bethlehem, Pa.

Don’s life-long passion for antique cars had him actively involved in several clubs, but he mostly enjoyed driving and sharing them with others, content to see the smiles they brought to people. He always stressed the importance of family, and even as health declined, frequent visits from grandchildren and great grand-children brought a smile to his face and provided immeasurable joy.

Visiting hours will be held December 10, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, with a service on Saturday December 11, at 11 a.m., at the Wilde Chapel, Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave, Portland.

You may offer your condolences, share your memories, or read more about Donald at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Webster at Rye, Cornerstone VNA Hospice, Wounded Warriors or your favorite charity.

