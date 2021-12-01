The Brunswick Downtown Association’s Holiday Window Decorating Contest that showcases and supports local businesses has begun. The theme of this year’s contest is: “How we Celebrate.” Participating businesses will be eligible to win cash prizes in three categories: Best Interpretation of the Theme, Most Creative Use of Merchandise, and People’s Choice.

The public can vote for their favorite window display online by scanning the QR code found below each display. A panel of judges will select winners in the two additional categories. The contest continues through Dec. 12, winners will be announced Dec. 15.

“Last year 16 businesses entered the contest,” said Marketing Coordinator Patti Spencer-Yost. “This year we have over 19 participants. This is a great way to see the creativity of our local entrepreneurs on display and to celebrate the holiday season by strolling through downtown Brunswick and enjoying the decorations.”

“This competition is a great way for downtown businesses to engage their customers and encourage retail traffic in our downtown,” Executive Director Deb King said. “Last year, we had hundreds of people cast votes for their favorite holiday window, and many displays were shared through social media.”

Visit brunswickdowntown.org or call (207) 729-4439 for more information.

