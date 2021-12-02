Maine health officials reported 847 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 3 more deaths.

The report will bring the 7-day average above 400 cases again after a drop over the Thanksgiving holiday because of a slowdown in testing and 5-day gap in new reports from the state.

Health officials in Maine and nationwide are expecting a post-holiday surge of new infections in the coming days as the delta variant continues to spread, primarily among people who have not been vaccinated. At the same time, officials are closely watching the spread of the omicron variant, which is potentially more contagious. The new variant was detected in California on Wednesday, the first confirmed case in the United States.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Maine hospitals and on ventilators remains at record high levels.

While no update was available Thursday morning, the number of hospitalized patients increased on Wednesday to another pandemic high – 334 patients. Of those, 99 were in critical care and 49 were on ventilators. The number of people currently on ventilators is the highest Maine has seen to date. Six people currently in the hospital are children, including two in intensive care. Over the last month, the number of people in the hospital has increased by nearly 60 percent.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday that unvaccinated people are still driving the bulk of hospitalizations. The most recent count showed two out of every three COVID-19 patients in a Maine hospital were unvaccinated, and for those in critical care, 90 percent were unvaccinated.

Maine also reached a new high Wednesday with an 11.6 percent average positive test rate, further evidence that more cases and hospitalizations are likely. State officials have said a positive test rate under 5 percent indicates some containment of virus transmission. The national average of tests that come back positive also has been rising and is now 7.8 percent, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

