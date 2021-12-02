LIMINGTON – “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.” – Unknown.Christopher R. Mulldune, 39, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 24, 2021.Christopher was born Sept. 24, 1982, in Bangor. He lived a full and eventful life.A self proclaimed Cannabis connoisseur who loved music, swimming and to laugh and enjoy time with his fiancé, son, family and friends. He had a kind heart and a caring soul.He is survived by his son Cullen Mulldune, his mother and stepfather Gail and Allen Yurga, his father Al Mulldune, brother Jeremy Mulldune, fiancé Jodi Pike, her two children Brody Matthew byrd, Eliza Rose Byrd, his nieces Mya Freitas and Hannaliegh Mulldune, nephew Cameren Freitas, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Those he’ll meet in heaven include his sister Nicole Mulldune, his stepmother Debbie Mulldune, and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.At this time, the family is asking for privacy as they grieve and heal together.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.If you would like to donate to Christopher’s celebration of life fund, you can mail to Gail Yurga,14 Thomas PondShore RoadCasco, ME 04015.Flowers and/or memorial contributions to Grace Street Recovery Services in Sanford Maine are equally welcome.

