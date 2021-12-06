WEST GARDINER — The person killed in a crash at the West Gardiner toll plaza in November has been identified by officials as a Blue Hill man.

Lucas Yurchick, 40, was killed in a vehicle crash shortly after 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the southbound toll booths on Interstate 95, where emergency vehicles found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Gardiner firefighter Gary Hickey II approaches a vehicle fire on Nov. 20 at the West Gardiner tolls on Interstate 95. Public safety officials say one person was killed in the crash. Photo courtesy of Gardiner Fire Department

The investigation by the Maine State Police indicates the vehicle, either a minivan or a sport utility vehicle, was southbound when it crashed into a guardrail, redirected back onto the highway and then struck the center pylon at the toll plaza, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

The vehicle’s sole occupant — now identified as Yurchick — was declared dead at the scene. The cause and manner of Yurchick’s death are pending further studies at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

A celebration of life for Yurchick will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Brooksville Community Center. A gofundme campaign has been launched to raise money for funeral expenses.

The crash led authorities to close one land of the southbound interstate during the afternoon.

