WEST GARDINER — The person killed in a crash at the West Gardiner toll plaza in November has been identified by officials as a Blue Hill man.
Lucas Yurchick, 40, was killed in a vehicle crash shortly after 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the southbound toll booths on Interstate 95, where emergency vehicles found a vehicle engulfed in flames.
The investigation by the Maine State Police indicates the vehicle, either a minivan or a sport utility vehicle, was southbound when it crashed into a guardrail, redirected back onto the highway and then struck the center pylon at the toll plaza, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.
The vehicle’s sole occupant — now identified as Yurchick — was declared dead at the scene. The cause and manner of Yurchick’s death are pending further studies at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
A celebration of life for Yurchick will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Brooksville Community Center. A gofundme campaign has been launched to raise money for funeral expenses.
The crash led authorities to close one land of the southbound interstate during the afternoon.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Small Pennsylvania company behind serious accusations against CMP parent
-
Nation & World
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps
-
Nation & World
A former sailor who is now 101 returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost
-
Nation & World
Feds close Emmett Till investigation; no new charges
-
Business
Regulators watch lawsuits between CMP’s parent company and contractor that accused it of fraud