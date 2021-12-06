A local man faces several charges, including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon after allegedly threatening Portland police officers with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Cameron Hanscom, 29, showed the rifle and racked a round into the chamber while inside a Park Avenue apartment as officers investigated a collision caused by a drunk driver, according to a release Monday by the Portland police.

The incident began around 2:35 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to a report of a truck that crashed into a pole at the intersection of Park Avenue and Mellen Street. While officers investigated the crash, Hanscom became disorderly and displayed the weapon, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter and removed the drunk driving suspect from the area for his own safety. The department’s Special Reaction Team responded, officers contacted Hanscom by phone and he surrendered peacefully along with two other occupants of the apartment, police said.

Hanscom was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, obstructing government administration and disorderly conduct.

