Portland police are investigating a string of four robberies that included the TD Bank on Congress Street in the Westgate shopping plaza, a police spokesman said.

Portland Police spokesman David Singer said the bank robbery is being investigated along with three other incidents that he did not immediately describe.

“They may be connected. It might be the same person,” Singer said.

Police surrounded the bank Monday morning before noon, but it was not clear when the robbery occurred.

The department plans to release more information Tuesday afternoon, Singer said. No arrests have been made.

