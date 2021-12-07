Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a fully leased, mixed-use office building on 4.6± acres at 39 Limerick Rd., Arundel, a fast-growing, southern Maine town between the Kennebunks and Biddeford-Saco.

Port North Professional Center is a 23,300± SF building, with approximately one third of the square footage consisting of warehouse/flex space. 10 tenants are currently under lease, and they are advertised on a large curbside pylon on Limerick Rd. When visitors or workers pull in, they’ll find 65± parking spaces with additional room if needed.

Tenants provide a variety of services including a daycare center, photography studio and office users alongside retail inventory storage in Unit 2, which has access to and use of the building’s loading dock. The tenant in the largest space has been there since early 2010 and is under contract into 2025. The current owner has maintained a rent structure below market rates, which has helped with both tenant retention and fast lease-ups upon turnover.

SALE PRICE: $2 million / NOI: $142,944.24

39 Limerick Rd. is listed by Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Mike at 207-358-7028; [email protected].

Visit malonecb.com to learn more about Maine commercial properties for sale or lease.

