Within the past six weeks, two events changed (or tried to change) decisions made by local and state officials.

First, the Central Maine Power corridor project was defeated. Only 38 percent of registered Maine voters participated.

Second, 1,155 Cape Elizabeth residents, or only 12 percent of the town’s population, signed a petition to overturn the town’s approval of zoning changes that would allow the construction of an affordable housing development.

Our democracy was not supposed to be controlled by the loudest voices, but rather by sober elected or appointed officials, whose job is to represent “the will of the people.”

Geoffrey Emanuel

Falmouth

