The homeless population seems to only be growing, some days the parks are clear and beautiful, and others, they are overrun, looking like a dirty Woodstock that’s been running since the original started. They have nowhere else to go.Oct. 26). It details the uncertainty, this winter, facing many of the homeless, with the shelters operating at reduced capacity because of the pandemic. Federal funding has put some people and families into hotel rooms on a temporary basis, but that is set to expire by the end of the year. An affordable housing crisis is taking place in Maine currently, but the first priority for Portland city officials should be constructing a newer, larger, better shelter for the homeless in our area as, clearly, the ones we have now do not seem to be working. From the article, a man, Kabir Geiger, spoke to the Press Herald about his experiences: “You would have to experience this to understand it. I’m so desensitized and traumatized. It’s killing me physically. I’m falling to pieces.” Without more shelters, we are leaving more men and women to fend for themselves and sleep in the streets. All we have to do is build a building,Just in the Press Herald was an article headlined “Portland’s unsheltered homeless population is on the rise as temperatures drop” (
Ben Martin
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunk looks to improve internet service
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News – Waterhouse Center hosts Skate Swap
-
Kennebunk Post
Guest Column – The pocketknife
-
Kennebunk Post
Letters to the Editor
-
Kennebunk Post
From Augusta – Comprehensive plan committee deserves kudos – and feedback
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.