A Cumberland County jury began deliberations Thursday in the case of a Scarborough roofer who was charged after his half-brother fell to his death three years ago on a Portland job site.

Shawn Purvis, of Purvis Home Improvement, faces one count of workplace manslaughter, a class-C felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The judge dismissed a second count of manslaughter, a more serious charge, on the last day of trial.

Alan Loignon, 30, of Biddeford, fell Dec. 13, 2018 while working on a steeply pitched third-story roof on Congress Street in Munjoy Hill. He was not wearing a safety harness, and died later that day at Maine Medical Center.

The case hinges on whether the jury was persuaded by prosecutors’ arguments that Loignon was an employee, not an independent contractor. Deliberation began at 1 p.m., after attorneys finalized a list of more than 100 exhibits.

Prosecutors allege that Purvis for years knowingly violated safety standards of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which requires employers to provide safety measures, either with railings or harnesses, for workers performing jobs 6 feet up or higher.

Lead prosecutor Leanne Robbin said in closing arguments Thursday that it does not matter that Purvis told others that his workers were independent contractors and gave them 1099 forms instead of W2s at tax time.

He controlled the job sites, provided materials and tools and, according to the law, met the functional definition of an employer, so he should be held responsible, Robbin told jurors. Purvis paid his workers daily in cash not because they were contractors but because cash is untraceable and tax-free, and he destroyed the only ledger listing the amounts actually disbursed, she said.

“He wanted nothing to disrupt his crew’s ability to complete a roof a day or in the number of days he bid for the job,” Robbin said. “He put profits over people. He put profits over following OSHA guidelines intended to protect his crew.”

But Purvis and his attorneys contend that all the workers on his jobs, including Loignon, were independent contractors and that, although Purvis provided safety gear, he could not force independent contractors to comply with OSHA rules. Workers provided their own hand tools and performed skilled labor that Purvis did not direct or control, Purvis and his attorneys have said.

“I provide everything for them to be safe,” Purvis said in a 2019 interview shortly after his indictment. “I’m not a babysitter for 30-year-old men. I do sales. That’s my job. These are 30-year-old men who chose, for whatever reason, not to (wear the safety gear). That’s not my fault.”

Purvis did not work on roofs himself but functioned as a salesman who secured roofing deals with property owners that his subcontractors – the actual roofers – then chose to complete, his attorney, Tom Hallett, said during closing arguments. It was up to his crew members to decide if they wanted to do a particular job or walk away. Purvis paid them by the day, not by the job or by the hour, Hallett said. It was a collaboration between Purvis and the men he paid, but they were not employees, he said.

Hallett also advanced a theory that the crew, and roofers in general, were “rooftop cowboys” who worked a tough job and did not like following the rules. When Purvis was cited in the past by OSHA inspectors for safety violations, at every turn he insisted they were independent contractors, and said he was following IRS guidelines for how to classify his workers.

“OSHA, in effect, wants to corral a bunch of rooftop cowboys,” Hallett said Thursday. “We don’t take exception to the fact that OSHA is a massive, massive agency that’s trying to protect workers. That’s a good thing. But its not good when they step into the lives of ordinary people and try to force square pegs into round holes.”

Hallett also pointed to testimony from other workers who said Loignon had smoked a concentrated form of marijuana known as dabs immediately before his fall and lost consciousness as a result of the large dose of THC.

“Alan smoked dabs, got dizzy and suffered syncope,” Hallett said. “It’s another word for passing out. It’s not something that lasts when you smoke dabs, but it happens. He made a tragic error of judgment.”

For Purvis to be convicted, the jurors must conclude not only that Purvis was Loignon’s employer, but that Purvis also intentionally or knowingly violated the safety standards, that the violation directly caused the death, and that the death was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of the rules violations.

If the jurors disagree with any of those elements, Purvis could walk free.

Purvis was originally indicted on as second charge of manslaughter, a class-A felony that carries a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison. In dismissing that charge Wednesday, Hallett said, Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren ruled that the state had not proven that Purvis had taken an affirmative step to cause the death.

The workplace manslaughter charge is rarely utilized. The first known prosecution, in 1991, occurred in York County, when a grand jury indicted a New Hampshire contracting firm in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man who was crushed in 1989 while crews were overhauling the Route 1 bridge between Portsmouth and Kittery, according to The Associated Press. Robbin said on Monday that this prior case ended with an acquittal.

In addition to the criminal charge, Purvis could still face $2 million in fines for alleged OSHA violations, but a ruling by an administrative law court judge in that case is not expected for months.

This story will be updated.

