For nearly ten years, Kazeem Lawal has been a man about town and the globe, designing and curating the apparel, home goods, tools, stationary and more at his store, Portland Trading Co. (83 Market St.) It’s a unique place to find a gift for a unique person. Here are some of our favorites, all available online at portlandtradingco.com, with more items in store only.

For the Yankee Swap

An elegant contribution to the party: Indigo florals are a signature decorative technique on ceramics from Jalisco, Mexico, where these salt and pepper shakers ($8) and other items at PTC were made.

For the wandering soul

Japan-based Traveler’s Company makes modular writing/drawing products to customize for each journey. Start with the leather notebook ($58) which includes a refillable paper pad, then add the brass pen ($35 with $2 refills), pen holder ($15), or brass clip for intriguing scraps ($18).

For the hibernator

PTC carries scents you may have never experienced. The Abandoned Mansion by Imaginary Authors ($48) smells like cedar, quince and paperbacks. L’Etang Noir by Maison Louis Marie ($36) carries notes of tobacco flower, ginger and benzoin musk.

For the cook or crafter

These brilliant, 8” kitchen shears ($36) are made in Spain by Knives Pallarès, which has been around for over 100 years. London-based Merchant & Mills makes all sorts of sewing goods, including these gold, fine work scissors ($12).

