American needs a Second Advent.
This Second Advent for America would resemble the first Advent. The Divine personage ushers in the Kingdom of God to rule and guide the hearts and decisions of humanity.
The four themes of the Sundays of Advent, before Christmas, are hope, peace, love and joy. During Advent, we have a heavenly hope, which gives us peace. Peace in our hearts invites us to have love for our fellow people. When we have hope, peace and love, the world knows a contagious joy.
Advent is a celebration and a challenge. The world doesn’t change because its Advent season. People change the world because Advent is the season in their hearts.
This Sunday, remember that the best is yet to come. The Messiah (Savior) is coming into the world – into our hearts! This is optimistic. This is preachy and seems like a set-up for failure. There is an old Chinese proverb, quoted by Eleanor Roosevelt: “I’d rather light a candle than curse the darkness.”
Advent is about lighting candles in an otherwise darkened life. I choose to be a candle lighter. I invite you to join me!
James Weathersby
Augusta
