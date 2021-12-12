Columnist Bill Nemitz (Dec. 3) and Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich (The View From Here, Dec. 5) have stated their opinion on the Dunham Court affordable housing development in Cape Elizabeth.

Both have missed the real issue here: It is not about Cape Elizabeth not wanting affordable housing. It is about a developer who did not want to follow our town comprehensive plan, which states very clearly what is desired in our town center.

• Page 38: “The Master Plan calls for ‘an identifiable, vibrant town center that includes mixed retail uses for residents and visitors … .’ … The current TC zoning limits residential uses in mixed use buildings to upper floors in order to preserve capacity for business uses in the town center.”

• Page 44: “Economy Goals … Develop strategies to start and promote small businesses that serve residents and visitors.”

• Page 79: “Multi-family units (apartments) are encouraged on the upper floors of mixed use buildings in the Town Center and Business A Districts. Single use multi-family buildings are not allowed in the business districts in order to preserve a dedicated area for business uses in the town.”

The developer could have met these requirements and other zoning regulations, instead of asking for significant changes. Following our comprehensive plan and zoning, they would have fulfilled the need for affordable housing and added vibrancy to our town center.

Before Mr. Kesich calls residents “entitled loudmouths,” he should please read our comprehensive plan, at capeelizabeth.com/ComprehensivePlan2019.

Clara Cohan

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: