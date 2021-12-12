SOUTH PORTLAND – Priscilla M. Daniel, 76, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2021 at the Maine Medical Center.

Priscilla’s children are Rick Daniel, Annette Amoroso and Stephanie West; siblings Michael Stearns, William Stearns, Cynthia Sargent, Paula Stearns, Marsha Pritchard and brother, Edward Stearns, who she joins in heaven alongside her parents Marjorie and Arthur Stearns. Priscilla also has seven beautiful grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.

Priscilla was known for always smiling and being there for anyone who needed help. She will be greatly missed by all.

Visiting hours will 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com for more information, pictures and guest book.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous