SCARBOROUGH – Virginia Stedelin Fitzgibbons “Jini”, 91, died peacefully of natural causes on Nov. 2, 2021 at her home in Scarborough, surrounded by loved ones.

Jini was born in St. Louis, on Sept. 1, 1930 to Jerome and Gladys Stedelin. Jini graduated from Mary Institute in St. Louis and then attended and studied interior design at what is now Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. After a year, she returned to St. Louis and began attending Washington University where she met her future husband, Robert Fitzgibbons.

Jini and Bob shared 56 years of marriage until his passing in 2008. She was a cherished wife; Bob often credited his happy life to her. In 1959 Bob and Jini settled in Sudbury, Mass. to raise their family of five children: Robert Gerald Jr., Jane Lee (m. Thibodeau), Mary, Michael Thomas and Lee Ann (m. Street). Jini loved being a full time mother and often said it was the happiest time of her life.

Throughout her life Jini was active in the community. She taught CCD, participated in local town politics, served as the secretary to the Sudbury Junior Ski Program, started the Sudbury Drug Action Committee to raise parental awareness and combat the escalating drug problem in local schools, became a charter member of the Maine Lakes Environmental Association and volunteered with the St. Joseph Food Pantry in Bridgton.

In 1978, Bob and Jini moved permanently to Maine. In 1980, Jini persuaded Bob to buy the Olde House Restaurant because of her strong interest in gourmet food and long history of cooking such food for her family. For the next 20 years, she ran the elegant restaurant that encouraged people to slow down, savor good food, good friends and good conversation. It received many dining awards and became a “go-to” destination for weddings and special occasions.

Jini enjoyed life fully to the end. She loved reading and the performing arts, despite failing eyes, current events and lively discussion, despite spotty hearing. She was “crazy” about her pets and grandchildren. For all who knew her, Jini was a force to be reckoned with… strong-willed, fiercely independent, active, energetic, opinionated, straight-forward, honest, supportive, loving, generous, wise and often kind. She laughed often and with abandon. Fun was easy with her. Her compassion, hard work, and steadfast commitment to family and her consistent willing the best for others is her legacy.

She is survived by four children and her eight grandchildren, Robert Sean and Brian Patrick Fitzgibbons; Spencer Ryan and Deanna Lee Thibodeau; Michael Thomas Jr. and Katherine Mary Fitzgibbons; and Margaret Lee and Annabel Powell Street.

Jini will be buried in Sudbury, Mass., joining her beloved husband and daughter, Mary “Cricket”.

Funeral Services will be held Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (Windham) of St. Anthony of Padua Parish.

In lieu of flowers if would be appreciated if donations were sent to

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry St. Joseph’s Church,

225 South High St.,

Bridgton, ME 04009 or

Good Shepherd Food Bank

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211

