STEEP FALLS – Wim Schimmer, of Steep Falls, peacefully passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, 17 days before his 99th birthday.

Wim was born in the Netherlands and came to the United States after the Second World War.

He arrived in Galveston, Texas, but soon moved to St. Louis, Mo., and later to New York City before settling in Steep Falls, which he often called his “forever home.”

Wim lived a long and happy life surrounded by family and many friends. He will be remembered for his charm, wit and ready smile.

A memorial gathering will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, Wim’s birthday, at the Steep Falls Library where he spent many hours over the years as an admired leading light, both to the library and to the village.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to the

Steep Falls Library,

1128 Pequawket Trail,

Steep Falls, ME 04085

