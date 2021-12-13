Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  12/15  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation Board

Wed.  12/15  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  12/15  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

Wed.  12/15  6:30 p.m.  District 2 Annual Meeting

Thur.  12/16  8:30 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Fri.  12/17  10 a.m.  Board of Assessment Review Hearing

Mon.  12/20  4:30 p.m.  City Council State of the City Address

Mon.  12/20  5 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Mon.  12/20  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Departments Committee

Tues.  12/21  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  12/21  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Elections Committee

Wed.  12/22  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  12/22  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Governance Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

