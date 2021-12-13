Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 12/15 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation Board
Wed. 12/15 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
Wed. 12/15 6:30 p.m. District 2 Annual Meeting
Thur. 12/16 8:30 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Fri. 12/17 10 a.m. Board of Assessment Review Hearing
Mon. 12/20 4:30 p.m. City Council State of the City Address
Mon. 12/20 5 p.m. City Council Meeting
Mon. 12/20 6 p.m. Charter Commission Departments Committee
Tues. 12/21 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 12/21 6 p.m. Charter Commission Elections Committee
Wed. 12/22 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 12/22 6 p.m. Charter Commission Governance Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Dec. 16-23
-
Forecaster Opinion
RSU 5 Superintendent’s Notebook: Our bus drivers are valued links for schoolchildren
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
A helping hand for those released from York County Jail
-
Health care
Democrats’ effort to cap insulin prices faces Republican opposition
-
Arts & Entertainment
Billionaire Elon Musk named Time’s Person of the Year for 2021