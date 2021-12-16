It didn’t take the Brunswick girls basketball team long to find its rhythm.

The Dragons opened their season at Greely, and parlayed a 13-0 to start the game into a 54-40 victory on Tuesday.

“It showed we were clicking,” Brunswick coach Sam Farrell said. “It was great to come out that way, in a hostile gym and against a very good team. We had to shake off some rust, but we didn’t need to shake off any lack of energy. We were ready to go.”

Freshman Lexi Morin scored 13 points and Logan Brown added 11. Kelsey Sullivan came off the bench to provide some tough defense as well, Farrell said.

“We were a little sloppy at times and we had too many turnovers, but over and over the defense was there,” he said. “But, yes, that start made all the difference. I think the girls were just excited to not go up against their teammates anymore. They were excited to play a game.”

The Dragons will next host Morse (2-0) at noon on Saturday.

Mt. Ararat boys coach Dave Dubreuil says it isn’t hard to pinpoint why his team dropped its first two games.

“We’ve had one or two practices with a full 12 guys because of different things,” he said. “I’m asking different guys to step in and in different scenarios. Maybe that’s why we aren’t clicking.”

The Eagles (0-2) lost their season opener to Marshwood, 50-36, before dropping a 62-54 decision to Camden Hills on Tuesday. Mt. Ararat will play at Leavitt on Friday.

“We’re focusing a little more on defense,” Dubreuil said. “We’re trying to put more points up, which doesn’t mean taking more shots, but maybe better shots. We need to be scoring in the 50s and then holding teams.”

The Eagles trailed the Windjammers, who compete in A North, by as many as 17 on Tuesday before rallying late in the second half.

“But we dug ourselves too big a hole,” Dubreuil added. “Then we spent all our energy catching up and had nothing left to put us over the top.”

Ty Henke led the Eagles with 25 points.

New Morse girls coach Ryan Maines said he’s been pleased with how his team has come together quickly to start the season.

“These girls have been playing together for a long time,” he said. “The chemistry is there and it seems to be working. I’ve been feeding them a lot of tactical information and they’ve been absorbing it all.”

The Shipbuilders won their first two games — 51-35 over Kennebunk and 41-36 over Freeport. The victories pull Morse further away from a 46-game losing skid it finally halted last winter.

“We haven’t yet reached our potential,” Maines said. “The kids are thriving and working really hard. It’s all I can ask for.”

Sophomore Dakota Shipley turned in a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) in the season opener while point guard Lanye Brewer, a Brunswick transfer, has provided a big boost as well, Maines said.

“I want the girls making their own decisions out there,” Maines said. “I don’t want them playing scared or playing robotic. We’re having fun.”

