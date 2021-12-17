LISBON — Chase Maillot led scored 17 points to lead Lisbon over Telstar 86-26 in boys basketball action Friday.

Four other Lisbon (2-0) players finished in double-digits. Levi Tibbets had 15 points and Caden Boone had 12 points while Nick Ferrance and Mason Booker each had 10 points.

Brayden Stevens had nine points for Telstar (0-4).

FREEPORT 49, FRYEBURG 41: Colby Arsenault scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Falcons rally for a win in Freeport.

Keigan Shea added 10 points for Freeport (1-2), which outscored Fryeburg 35-22 in the second half.

William Hallam had 13 points for the Raiders (1-2).

LEAVITT 43, MT. ARARAT 33: Sawyer Hathaway scored six of his eight points in the first quarter to get the Hornets going early and Ben Sirois poured in 11 of his game-high 13 in the fourth quarter to seal the KVAC victory in Turner.

Hunter Hayes stuffed the stat sheet with five points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Leavitt (2-1).

Ty Henke paced Mt. Ararat (0-3) with nine points, while Carson Taylor and Brandon Emerson scored eight.

