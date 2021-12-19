BRUNSWICK – Margaret Galloway Enright passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2021 at Avita of Brunswick, Brunswick, Maine, after a long, bravely fought battle with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Margaret was born at home, in Cambuslang, Scotland, on Jan. 10, 1934 to William and Janet (Galloway) Taylor. Her early years were spent in Garrowhill, a suburb of Glasgow, and in 1951 she graduated from Coatbridge High School.

After making quite the impression while working at the Post Office in Ayr, she transferred and later graduated from Langside College in Glasgow, with majors in both English and telecommunications; she would apply the latter while employed at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Va.

In 1957, Margaret fell in love and married a young American Airman, Bartholomew J. Enright, who was stationed at Prestwick Airport, Monkton, and in 1959 they moved to the United States.

Margaret’s early years in America were spent in the Washington D.C. area, where Bart’s Air Force career took them. They adopted two sons, Paul and Brian during the 1960s, and when she wasn’t busy with motherhood she dedicated her time to volunteer work with the Air Force Family Services Program, teaching families citizenship. Over time she reached the volunteer milestone of serving over 5,000 hours and was recognized for her achievement with a plaque of which she was most proud.

Margaret had an exceptionally strong work ethic and continued to be recognized through the years with numerous employee awards while processing mortgage loans for both Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna Va., and Peoples Heritage Bank in Portland.

After retirement, Margaret felt called to volunteer work once again. At Brunswick’s People Plus Center she worked, first as a desk clerk, greeting many people daily with her infectious smile, and later she spent several years serving as their volunteer coordinator.

Margaret loved being around people and conversing on a host of subjects. Some of her favorites were gardening, golfing, and her beloved Washington D.C. football team. She also made travelling a top priority, with her two favorite destinations being the Outer Banks of North Carolina and Nova Scotia, which reminded her of her dear Scottish homeland.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Bartholomew Enright; her son, Paul Enright; and her grandson, Derek Enright. She is survived by her son, Brian Stuart Enright, her daughter-in-law, Margaret and her two grandchildren, Cobe and Meagan Enright. She is also survived by her dear Scottish clan, her sister, Christine and husband, Gibson, two nieces Laura and Clare, and two great-nieces, Darcey and Rosie. Margaret will also be sorely missed by her close friend, Debbie Considine.

Heartfelt appreciation goes out to the entire team at Avita of Brunswick, who took such wonderful care of Margaret for many years.

A service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 29 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Margaret will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, beside her late husband. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

