PORTLAND – Shirley Ann Cipriano passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Portland.

Born Aug. 17, 1946, to Anthony D. Cipriano Sr. and Gladys McIntosh Cipriano, she grew up with her six brothers and sisters in Portland. Family meant the world to her and she spent much of her adult years spending time with her twin sisters Jane and Judy, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Shirley worked at Maine Medical Center for 25 years, winning over the hearts of all the doctors and hospital staff she worked with.

She had a love for travel and went all over the world with her mother to places like Portugal, Spain, Texas and Virginia. She loved all things Elvis, Whoopie Pies and her pets, especially her dog, Winnie.

Her sense of humor could brighten anyone’s day and her personality was truly one of a kind.

Father, Anthony D. Cipriano Sr., mother, Gladys and brother, Donald Cipriano predecease her.

Brother, Anthony D. Cipriano Jr., sisters Jane Haskell, Judy Campbell, Joann Cipriano and Bonnie Cockrum and all of her beloved nieces and nephews survive her.

Interment will be at Brooklawn Cemetery in South Portland with a private family service.

