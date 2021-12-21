PORTLAND – Alta P. Jones, 79, died at home on Dec. 9, 2021. She was born on August 12, 1942 in Jacksonville, Fla., the daughter of Willie Wade Harvey and Annie Mae (Jenkins) Harvey.

She was the proud mother of Brian Carter whom she shared with Brian David Rex Carter. In 1983, she became the loving wife of the late Julius Cesar Jones.

As a long time resident of the Park Danforth and later, the Loring House, she had many friends in the Portland community. Her bright spirit, wonderful sense of humor, twinkling eyes, and caring heart will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Julius Cesar Jones, brothers Ulysses Harvey, Leroy Harvey, and Wade Harvey, Jr. She was also predeceased by sisters Vivian Hamilton and Waldia Jean Harvey.

Alta is survived by her son, Brian Carter of Ohio; sister Agnes Harvey Carter-Rush of Florida; granddaughter Tiffany Carter Skillings of Maine and grandsons, Brandon Carter of New York and Eric Carter of New York; and great-grandson, Liam Skillings, of Maine. She is greatly missed by her adorable, furry companion, Pickles.

A private burial is planned at the Evergreen Cemetery on the morning of the Winter Solstice.

Arrangements are by Advantage Funeral & Cremations Services, of Portland, Maine.

Donations can be sent to:

Gateway Community

Services

in Portland, Maine

