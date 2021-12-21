FALMOUTH – Bette E. (Hayes) Jensen passed peacefully at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth on Dec. 16, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bette was born in Westbrook on June 27, 1941 to Arthur and Bertha Duprey Hayes. She grew up on Morrells Corner with her five siblings and graduated from Deering High school in 1959.

In 1963, Bette married Richard Jensen of Portland. They started their family and she became a loving mother to four children. Once her youngest started school, Bette began working at Redbank Elementary with special needs children. Through her passion and dedication, she became an educational tech. She spent years serving the community by supporting the learning and wellbeing of countless students until the school closed its doors in 2006 allowing her to retire and tend to her beautiful gardens.

In addition to her family, Bette loved the ocean, gardening, reading, cooking, baking, bingo and the Red Sox! She saw her one and only game at Fenway in 2004 bringing her positivity and enthusiasm to effectively break the curse on her favorite team. You are welcome.

Bette was a loving mother, sister, daughter, wife, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed. This awful disease took her away from these roles far too soon.

Bette was predeceased by her parents, Bertha Duprey Hayes, Arthur Hayes; brother, Harley Hayes; sister, Shirley Shaw; and her husband of 54 years, Richard Jensen who passed in 2018. She is survived by her children Christine Bradford of South Carolina, Karen Jensen of Saco, Diane Jensen of South Portland, Richard Jensen and his wife Nicole of Scarborough; grandchildren, Mallory Bradford of New Hampshire, and Miles Jensen of Scarborough; sisters, Judy Hayes of Portland, and Diane Bergstrom of Michigan, brother, Daniel Hayes of Scarborough; and many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Family would like to thank Sedgewood Commons for over a decade of exceptional care and Compassus Hospice for providing tireless support, comfort, and dignity until the end of her life.

Graveside service to be held in the Spring at Highland Cemetery.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous