SOUTH PORTLAND — JP Estrella scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half and South Portland beat Falmouth 58-41 on Tuesday evening.

The Red Riots jumped out to a 31-16 lead in the first half and improved to 4-0.

Jaelen Jackson had 12 of his 16 points in the second half for South Portland.

Brady Coyne paced the offense for Falmouth (3-1) with 14 points with Jack Stowell chipping with 12.

GREELY 52, GORHAM 51: Dee Martin Coyne put in a layup as time expired to lift the Rangers (4-0) over the Rams (0-3) in Cumberland.

Coyne had 14 points for Greely, Seamus Raftice added 12 points.

Ashton Leclerc had 21 points, including a layup with less than 10 seconds to play in regulation to give Gorham a one-point lead.

WESTBROOK 55, CAPE ELIZABETH 52: Tyler Hethcoat made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as the Blue Blazes (1-3) beat the Capers (2-2) in Westbrook.

Ben Eugley added 12 points and Braden Pierce 11 for Westbrook.

Jake Frame buried three 3-pointers on his way to 17 points for Cape Elizabeth and Will Bowe hit four 3-pointers, finishing with 16.

MARSHWOOD 44, WELLS 23: Andrew Perry and Cooper Aiguier combined for 12 of 14 points in the first quarter as the Hawks (3-1) jumped out to a 10-point lead and pulled away from the Warriors (1-3) in South Berwick.

Perry finished with 14 points, while Aiguier had 11.

Brayden Fazzina scored seven points for Wells.

SANFORD 71, NOBLE 54: Makai Bougie’s 21-point performance gave the Spartans (3-1) the edge over the Knights (0-4) in Sanford.

Zach McMurty added 14 points for Sanford and Justin Kennedy had 11.

Bryce Guitard scored 14 points for Noble. Jamier Rose added 13.

KENNEBUNK 73, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 50: Keegan Andrews finished with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Rams (3-1) over the Patriots (1-3) in Gray.

Jacob Thompson added 10 points and Landon Schwartzman had eight for Kennebunk.

Aidan Hebert led Gray-New Gloucester with 10 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 52, ST. DOMINIC 35: Landen Johnson scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Seagulls (3-1) downed the Saints (3-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Rick Delisle also made three 3-pointers for Old Orchard Beach and finished with 15 points.

Jonathan Tangilamesu had 11 points for St. Dominic. Noah Cyr added 10.

WINSLOW 76, LINCOLN ACADEMY 57: Jason Reynolds scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Black Raiders (3-0) beat the Eagles (1-3) in Winslow.

Andrew Pullen added 22 points and Antoine Akoa had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Winslow.

Gabe Hagar had 22 points and Lucas Houghton added 10 for Lincoln Academy.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 50, TRAIP ACADEMY 44: Joaquim Bila had 11 points and eight steals to help the Panthers (2-2) down the Rangers (2-2) in Yarmouth.

Logan Welch chipped in 10 points for NYA. Bryce Poulin had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Omar Dovesi and Dylan Santamaria both had 10 points to lead Traip.

LEAVITT 48, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 41: Brett Coburn scored 17 points as the Hornets (3-1) beat the Raiders (1-3) in Turner.

The Hornets led 26-21 at halftime. Fryeburg’s Gunnar Saunders scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

YORK 56, BIDDEFORD 37: JP Frazier’s 20-point, six-rebound night sparked the Wildcats (2-2) past the Tigers (1-3) in York.

York’s Kevin Burke added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Drew Smyth led Biddeford with 11 points.

POLAND 82, MARANACOOK 65: Hunter Gibson hit five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points as the Knights (3-1) topped the Panthers (0-1) in Poland.

John Patenaude added16 points, while Hayden Christener had 12 and Joseph Levesque 11 for Poland.

Tyler Hreben had 16 points and Braden St. Pierre 10 for Maranacook.

LEWISTON 66, WINDHAM 40: David Omosombo scored 19 points as the Blue Devils (2-2) beat the Eagles (1-3) in Windham.

Yusuf Dakane had 15 points for Lewiston

Creighty Dicking had 10 points for Windham.

