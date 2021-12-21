WELLS — Grace Ramsdell scored eight of her 21 points in the second quarter as the Wells girls’ basketball team pulled away and beat Marshwood, 53-37, on Tuesday evening.

Maren Maxon chipped in nine points for Wells (4-0).

Jasmine Aloisio hit a pair of 3-pointers and led Marshwood (0-4) with 15 points.

WESTBROOK 51, CAPE ELIZABETH 25: Leah Cromarty had six of her 12 points in the second quarter as the Blue Blazes (1-2) used a 17-8 run to grab a 24-14 halftime advantage and handle the Capers (1-3) at Cape Elizabeth.

Taylar Hodge led Westbrook with 13 points, while Cromarty pulled down 13 rebounds.

Olivia Manning had nine points for Cape Elizabeth.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48, KENNEBUNK 32: Isabelle Morelli scored 15 points as the Patriots (3-1) beat the Rams (0-4) in Kennebunk.

Ali Portas added nine points for Gray-New Gloucester.

Ruby Sliwkowski led Kennebunk with nine points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 40, LEAVITT 32: Sydney Shaw had 14 points in the first half and finished with 20 as the Raiders (2-2) defeated the Hornets (1-3) at Fryeburg.

Emily Walker had 16 points, including three 3-pointers, for Fryeburg Academy.

Kayla Smith had eight points for Leavitt.

CHEVERUS 62, PORTLAND 37: Emily Bontatibus had 18 points and the Stags (4-0) ran out to a 19-5 first quarter lead and cruised past the Bulldogs (0-4) in Portland.

Emma Lizotte recorded a double-double with 17 point and 17 rebounds, while Lillian Singleton added 13 points and Maeve Kelly 12 for Cheverus.

Annie Pozzy and Lucy Tidd had 10 points apiece for Portland.

GORHAM 61, GREELY 39: Ellie Gay finished with 22 points and Anna Nelson had 17 as the Rams (4-0) beat the Rangers (2-2) in Gorham.

Nelson scored 10 of her 17 in the third quarter. Brylee Bishop chipped in eight points for Gorham.

Sophia Ippolito led Greely with 11 points.

YORK 57, BIDDEFORD 39: Emily Rainforth scored 18 points as the Wildcats (3-1) beat the Tigers (1-3) in Biddeford.

Clara Pavus added 15 points, while McKayla Kortes and Rose Pavuk each added 10 for York.

Biddeford’s Chantelle Bouchard posted a team-high 16 points while Hannah Gosselin had 14.

OXFORD HILLS 52, DEERING 33: Sierra Carson led all scorers with 16 points, Ella Pelletier added 11 and Brooklyn Alexander had 10 to lift the Vikings (4-0) over the Rams (0-4) in Portland.

Maya Gayle hit three 3-pointers on her way to 14 points for Deering. Shay Rosenthal turned in 10 points.

OCEANSIDE 59, ERSKINE ACADEMY 34: Audrey MacKie scored 17 points as the Mariners (4-0) beat the Eagles (0-3) in South China.

Bailey Breen and Anna Kinsbury both added 16 points for Oceanside.

Emma Stred had nine points for Erskine.

MT. ARARAT 36, YARMOUTH 33: Cali Pomerleau had 13 points for the Eagles (4-0) in a victory against the Clippers (2-1) in Yarmouth.

Katelyn D’Appolonia led Yarmouth with 11 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 47, ST. DOMINIC 21: The Seagulls (4-0) grabbed a 12-7 lead after one quarter and extended it to 28-9 at halftime and cruised to a win over the Saints (2-2) at Old Orchard Beach.

Ganelle Ferguson scored 13 points for Old Orchard Beach, while Elise MacNair added 10.

Jessie Zimmerman had eight points for St. Dominic.

