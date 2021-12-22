VASSALBORO — The Maine State Police and a plow truck driver were instrumental Wednesday in reuniting an 82-year-old man with his family.
Bernard Perry, who reportedly has Alzheimer’s disease, wandered away from his Vassalboro home, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
State police responded at 5 a.m. and began searching the area near Perry’s house.
Troopers interviewed a town plow truck driver who had reported seeing a man walking during the morning storm, according to Moss.
Trooper Tyler Harrington was able to locate Perry in a ditch on Mudget Hill Road in Vassalboro, according to Moss.
Perry was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite, Moss said, adding Harrington carried Perry to his cruiser because the elder man was unable to walk. They then waited for an ambulance.
Perry was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where he was recovering later Wednesday from his injuries.
