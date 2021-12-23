WINDHAM – Colin Timothy Gallagher, 35, tragically lost his life to an overdose on Dec. 21, 2021. He was born in Portland on June 16, 1986, the son of Timothy P. Gallagher and Catherine (Renquin) Ryder.

After graduation, Colin enlisted in the U.S. Army infantry. He deployed to Baghdad, later returning to Washington state and then back home to Maine. He was a member of the Windham Veterans of Foreign War.

Colin loved hunting and fishing with his father, and landscaping for his mom. He was an avid craftsman and greatly enjoyed hobbies including wood carving, painting, and building.

Colin’s life, while marked by addiction, will ever be remembered by his deep love for family and his caring and compassionate heart. The disease of addiction not only took his life, but kept him from being fully present in the life of his beloved daughter, Lily. While they were separated by space, she was ever present in his heart and mind.

A visitation will be held, 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 40 Windham Center Road, Windham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tri-County Mental Health Services to support veterans who are challenged by substance misuse disorder at, https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/Tri-CountyM/webdonation.html

Guest Book