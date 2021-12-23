OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Theodore A. Mattson, 89, of Old Orchard Beach and formerly of Saco, passed away in Portland on Dec. 14, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident. He was born on April 17, 1932, son of the late Oscar and Bernice (Shaw) Mattson.

Theodore worked as a machinist for many years with W.H. Nichols in Portland until his retirement. After retiring, he continued with part time jobs delivering auto parts. There, he enjoyed finding all of the best roadside take-out spots. He loved making new friends and socializing with anyone he came into contact with.

Ted loved watching and talking about sports, especially the Red Sox. One of his favorite pastimes at home was attempting to beat his own record on his Wii Tank game. He spent 67 loving years with his wife Jane (Burnham) Mattson before her passing in 2020. Ted’s friendly demeanor and adoration for his family will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his children Sylvia Mattson of Wells, Linda Horr of Standish, Cynthia Thurston and her significant other Roger Loranger of Saco; and his loving and caring grandson, Michael Beckwith Jr. of Saco.

A celebration of both Theodore and Jane’s lives will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Dr.

Scarborough, ME 04074

or a charity of your choice.

