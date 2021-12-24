WESTBROOK – Ann A. (Kendall) Blake, 89, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, Mass. on June 7, 1932, a daughter to Cecil A. and Josephine R. (Clouch) Kendall.

Ann attended South Portland schools. She was a caregiver and spent many years cleaning houses for Joe Ritchie. Ann loved the outdoors and enjoyed living in Rangeley for several years, and was a member of the American Legion 121, and spent time camping and snowmobiling.

In 1996 she moved to Waterboro where she remained for 17 years. In later years, she lived at Longfellow Place in Westbrook. She loved flowers and was a member of the Waterboro Garden Club. Ann loved to shop, knit, cook, watch football, and entertain friends at gatherings.

In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Harold M. Blake; and her sister, Lorraine Jones.

Ann is survived by her son, Bernard C. Sutherland and his wife, Laura, daughter, Carol Currier and her husband, David; brother, Sonny Kendall, sister, Gerri Reny; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory may be sent to the American Heart Foundation. To express condolences and to participate in Ann’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

