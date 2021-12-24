PORTLAND – John D. Bachman, 89, formerly of Primrose Lane, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021 at

Barron Center. He was born in Detroit, Mich., a son of James D. and Edna R. (Zink) Backman.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Janet Bachman-Rush; and his wife, Jean G. Bachman.

He is survived by his children Jay G. Bachman, Jenifer Burmeister and her husband Shawn; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held locally. Military burial at sea will be held at a later date.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign John’s online guest book.

﻿

Guest Book