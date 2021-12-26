Thousands of Maine children have now received holiday gifts thanks to the supporters of the Press Herald Toy Fund, continuing a tradition begun 72 years ago.
But donations continue to flow into the fund, ensuring the tradition will continue.
Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
The newspapers will continue to publish the names of donors in the coming days.
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
In memory of Kathleen C., John S., and Leo S., from Anne & Art $500
Anonymous $20
For the children, in memory of Connor Graham. Love, Andra, Mark, Ashley, Alison and Courtney Fillmore $100
Ronnie Small/Friends of Bow St. $200
In memory of Caoimhe, from the family $1,000
Merry Christmas! In honor of my grandkids – Landon, Jack, Evan and Rob $100
In memory of my grandfather, Harry Carlin. Hoping the Carlin family can continue to bring a little happiness to the children of Maine. Carlin (S. grandchild) $50
Happy Christmas from Maria, Rob, Amelia and Liam Odlin $50
Happy Holidays! Diane & John Devlin $50
In memory of Jane Bridges, Langley Warren $30
Happy Holidays! M & J $75
Happy Holidays to all! Sharon Allen $50
Happy to support such a wonderful program $50
In honor of my grandchildren, Jonah, Ellie and Caroline. From Noni $100
Merry Christmas! $100
The Gladd family $50
In memory of our nephew, Jacob M. Brown $50
Pete & Susanne MacArthur $100
Lily and Caleb Cannovo $30
Donald E. Starr & Serena Wakelin-Starr $250
Anonymous $100
Alan and Genny Leathers $250
Lucinda Nugent $100
Treat others as you would want to be treated. Happy Holidays $500
Steve, Sue & Charlie $20
Anonymous $20
Kristine & Timothy $1,000
Anonymous $1,000
Chip Flanagan $100
Debra & Clifford Walker $150
In memory of Frances Stearns Davis $100
Happy Holidays & New Year! The Toy Fund team is awesome! $500
In memory of Pat & John Scanlan $100
Moosely Fun Creations Party Proceeds $70
Been donating since “Bruce Roberts” – Louis & Paul Abbotoni $100
Happy Holidays, from Jean $50
Margaret Sylvester $100
In memory of Laurence S. Allen Sr., and Lou F. (Allen) Nichols. From Beverly, Missy, Larry, Donna & Lonnie Allen $40
In memory of Mom & Pop Perry. From Beverly & Lonnie Allen $40
In memory of Mrs. Sally Simpson. From Beverly & Lonnie Allen $20
Bradford & Anita Coupe $200
Christine Palmer & Arian Eigen Heald $150
Jennifer Stewart $150
James & Margaret Folland $300
Anonymous $50
In the memory of Wm. C. Mittom $250
In the memory of Mr. Chris Heavey $250
In memory of Mom & Dad $100
Bishop Properties $200
Westbrook HS Class of ’68 $35
Anonymous $100
In memory of my always smiling baby brother “Woody.” Miss you. From your sister, Jerri. $200
Reid Callanan $50
In honor of Aldona & Larry Barnes (Auntie Aldona & Unkie Larry) They loved children. Leslie $25
Mert and Prudy $100
In memory of Dorothy Donahue, from Frank, John, Eleanor and Bill. $100
Thankful for our grandkids, Lucas, Chloe and Luna. Merry Xmas $100
To honor my sister, Judy George-Thompson, who always picks out the best gifts for her grandkids, but never wants anything for herself. $30
Merry Christmas! Margo, Jim and Finnegan $50
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $50
Mark E. Silver $50
In memory of John W. and John M. Sullivan, from Lynne Sullivan $100
J & J Hackett $50
For Ellen, she always made Christmas magical! $50
Anonymous $50
For the children $85
In memory of Margaret & Robert Luke Sr. $100
Bob and Ann Rossi $40
Lukas Kvilekval $50
Anonymous $50
In loving memory of Susan Cote $25
Anonymous $40
Everyone should have as many toy cars as I do. They should also be electric so we can save our planet. Love, Calvin Russell Mann $100
Merry Christmas! $50
TOTAL TO DATE: $196,679.53
Send questions/comments to the editors.
