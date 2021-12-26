Thousands of Maine children have now received holiday gifts thanks to the supporters of the Press Herald Toy Fund, continuing a tradition begun 72 years ago.

But donations continue to flow into the fund, ensuring the tradition will continue.

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

The newspapers will continue to publish the names of donors in the coming days.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In memory of Kathleen C., John S., and Leo S., from Anne & Art $500

Anonymous $20

For the children, in memory of Connor Graham. Love, Andra, Mark, Ashley, Alison and Courtney Fillmore $100

Ronnie Small/Friends of Bow St. $200

In memory of Caoimhe, from the family $1,000

Merry Christmas! In honor of my grandkids – Landon, Jack, Evan and Rob $100

In memory of my grandfather, Harry Carlin. Hoping the Carlin family can continue to bring a little happiness to the children of Maine. Carlin (S. grandchild) $50

Happy Christmas from Maria, Rob, Amelia and Liam Odlin $50

Happy Holidays! Diane & John Devlin $50

In memory of Jane Bridges, Langley Warren $30

Happy Holidays! M & J $75

Happy Holidays to all! Sharon Allen $50

Happy to support such a wonderful program $50

In honor of my grandchildren, Jonah, Ellie and Caroline. From Noni $100

Merry Christmas! $100

The Gladd family $50

In memory of our nephew, Jacob M. Brown $50

Pete & Susanne MacArthur $100

Lily and Caleb Cannovo $30

Donald E. Starr & Serena Wakelin-Starr $250

Anonymous $100

Alan and Genny Leathers $250

Lucinda Nugent $100

Treat others as you would want to be treated. Happy Holidays $500

Steve, Sue & Charlie $20

Anonymous $20

Kristine & Timothy $1,000

Anonymous $1,000

Chip Flanagan $100

Debra & Clifford Walker $150

In memory of Frances Stearns Davis $100

Happy Holidays & New Year! The Toy Fund team is awesome! $500

In memory of Pat & John Scanlan $100

Moosely Fun Creations Party Proceeds $70

Been donating since “Bruce Roberts” – Louis & Paul Abbotoni $100

Happy Holidays, from Jean $50

Margaret Sylvester $100

In memory of Laurence S. Allen Sr., and Lou F. (Allen) Nichols. From Beverly, Missy, Larry, Donna & Lonnie Allen $40

In memory of Mom & Pop Perry. From Beverly & Lonnie Allen $40

In memory of Mrs. Sally Simpson. From Beverly & Lonnie Allen $20

Bradford & Anita Coupe $200

Christine Palmer & Arian Eigen Heald $150

Jennifer Stewart $150

James & Margaret Folland $300

Anonymous $50

In the memory of Wm. C. Mittom $250

In the memory of Mr. Chris Heavey $250

In memory of Mom & Dad $100

Bishop Properties $200

Westbrook HS Class of ’68 $35

Anonymous $100

In memory of my always smiling baby brother “Woody.” Miss you. From your sister, Jerri. $200

Reid Callanan $50

In honor of Aldona & Larry Barnes (Auntie Aldona & Unkie Larry) They loved children. Leslie $25

Mert and Prudy $100

In memory of Dorothy Donahue, from Frank, John, Eleanor and Bill. $100

Thankful for our grandkids, Lucas, Chloe and Luna. Merry Xmas $100

To honor my sister, Judy George-Thompson, who always picks out the best gifts for her grandkids, but never wants anything for herself. $30

Merry Christmas! Margo, Jim and Finnegan $50

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $50

Mark E. Silver $50

In memory of John W. and John M. Sullivan, from Lynne Sullivan $100

J & J Hackett $50

For Ellen, she always made Christmas magical! $50

Anonymous $50

For the children $85

In memory of Margaret & Robert Luke Sr. $100

Bob and Ann Rossi $40

Lukas Kvilekval $50

Anonymous $50

In loving memory of Susan Cote $25

Anonymous $40

Everyone should have as many toy cars as I do. They should also be electric so we can save our planet. Love, Calvin Russell Mann $100

Merry Christmas! $50

TOTAL TO DATE: $196,679.53

