PORTLAND – Bridget H. (Joyce) Malia, 100, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Dec. 21, 2021.

Bridget was born in Portland on June 13, 1921 to Irish immigrants, Delia Duffy and Michael Joyce. She attended Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1940. Following graduation, she worked at the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P) Bakery and Office.

Bridget was a communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception where she married Peter M. Malia on Sept. 21, 1946. Bridget followed Peter in his military career, setting up households in Massachusetts, New York, Baltimore, Hawaii and Augusta. While in Baltimore, Bridget became an educational technician for the Baltimore County Public Schools. She supported students with disabilities for 20 years at Battle Monument Elementary and the Eastwood Center.

Following retirement, Bridget and Peter returned to Portland in 1987. Bridget became a volunteer at the St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen. She was also a member of the Irish American Club. Bridget loved attending family gatherings, especially at her brother, Johnny’s pool. She was also an avid reader, bingo player at St. Pius Church, and enjoyed trips to Cape Cod, Ireland, California, Germany, and Hawaii. Bridget was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan and celebrated when they finally won the World Series.

Besides her parents, Bridget was predeceased by her loving husband, Peter, after 48 wonderful years of marriage; her sister, Mary Griffin and brother-in-law, John Griffin; nephew, Martin Griffin; brother, Martin “Beano” Joyce and sister-in-law, Helen (Hayden) Joyce, sister, Margaret Concannon and brother-in-law, Martin “Mert” Concannon, and sister-in-law, Faye (McCormick) Joyce.

Bridget is survived by daughters, Joyce Malia, (Chester) of Saratoga, Calif., and Jeanne Malia of Portland; her two grandchildren, Amie O’Toole (Tommy) of Redwood City, Calif. and Peter Thuener (Shana) of San Diego; great-grandchildren, Kate, Martin (Ollie) and Tommy O’Toole and Jackson Thuener. Bridget is also survived by her siblings, Katherine Joyce of Portland and John Joyce of South Portland; and nephew, John Griffin, (Laureta), nieces Kathy Twombly (David), Lisa Gale (John), and Regina Joyce. She is also survived by numerous cousins in Boston and Ireland.

Bridget will be remembered for her kindness towards all. She made friends wherever she lived and her home was always the center of many lively family and friend get-togethers.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Northern Light Home Care and Hospice, Aging Excellence, Dr. Matthew Belcher and Dr. William Wadland.

A Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. To view Bridget’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bridget’s memory to

St. Vincent de Paul’s Soup Kitchen,

307 Congress St.,

Portland, ME 04101;

or a charity of your choice.

