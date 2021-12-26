PORTLAND – Joanne M. Griffin, 87, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough following a long and courageous battle with dementia.

She was born in New Bedford, Mass. on March 25, 1934, the daughter of the late Francis E. and Grace M. (Servello) Russo. Joanne grew up in numerous towns eventually ending up in Portland. She attended Deering High School, was president of the art club, an avid bowler at the Big 20 and a member of the Riverside Golf Course, graduating in 1951.

On Oct. 17, 1953, Joanne married the love of her life, Eugene R. Griffin at the Rectory of the former St. Patrick’s Church in Portland.

Joanne began her work life at New England Telephone Company, was a co-owner of a card shop, an employee of Gardner’s Hallmark, and loved being a nanny for numerous families in the Greater Portland area.

Joanne was an avid Red Sox fan (at times when others had given up) a community librarian at her home in Vero Beach, Fla., and a talented bowler and competitive shuffleboard player. In addition to her accomplishments, she loved creating arts and crafts and sharing her work with friends, adored being a mom to her three boys, and celebrated a loving marriage to her husband Gene of almost 70 years.

Joanne spent the last few years of her life lovingly cared for by the employees of the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene R. Griffin of Portland; three sons, William Griffin (grandchildren, Justin, Kristina and Anthony); Thomas Griffin and his wife Mary Ann (grandchildren Michael and his wife Linda, Kelsey and her husband Joseph Orbaczewski, and Sean); Timothy Griffin and his wife Carla (grandchildren Emily and Chloe); and her sister, Mary Lou Brindisi.

Please join the family to remember Joanne on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. To view Joanne’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Joanne’s memory to:

Maine Veterans Home, Activities Fund,

290 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

