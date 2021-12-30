WINDHAM — Will Mannette scored nine first-quarter points, all on 3-pointers, as Windham opened an early lead and held on to knock off Bangor, 56-49, in a boys’ basketball game on Thursday.

The Eagles (2-4) opened a 13-7 lead after the first quarter and held off the Rams (5-2) at Windham.

Nick Garrison was 10 of 16 from the free throw line and finished with 18 points for Windham. Mannette finished with 14.

Landon Clark paced Bangor with 19 points.

MARSHWOOD 44, WELLS 30: Aidan Sullivan hit five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to pace the Hawks (5-1) over Warriors (1-4) at Wells.

Bayden Fazzina had nine points for Wells.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

WELLS 51, MARSHWOOD 39: Grace Ramsdell scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half as the Warriors (5-0) beat the Hawks (1-6) at South Berwick.

Maren Maxon also recorded 18 points for Wells.

Shelby Anderson had nine points and six rebounds for Marshwood.

BRUNSWICK 54, CAPE ELIZABETH 35: Morgan Foster had 13 points, three assists and four steals and Kelsey Sullivan added 12 points and six rebounds as the Dragons (4-0) beat the Capers (1-5) in Brunswick.

Kelsie Carlton added nine points for Brunswick.

Emily Supple scored 15 points for Cape.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 4, PORTLAND/DEERING 2: Lauren Labbe scored a goal in each period as the Dragons (2-5) beat the Bulldogs (0-7) at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Allie Tatham also scored for Brunswick, while Loring Boak added an assist. Jane Flynn and Kate Martell scored for Portland/Deering.

Caitlin Huynh stopped 23 shots for the Bulldogs, while Sensia Lay had 11 saves for the Dragons.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 4, PORTLAND/DEERING 3: Gerek Potvin had a goal and an assist for the Eagles (4-2), who jumped out to a three goal lead in the first period to beat the Bulldogs (0-4) at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Cayden Green, Dylan Richards and Bryce Poulin also scored for the Eagles.

Andrew Legere had two goals, and Hunter Temple also scored for Portland/Deering, which scored a pair of power-play goals in the third period.

