Our first Deep Water poem of 2022, Mark Melnicove’s “Commandments,” relates an ecstatic moment of learning and communion in a Maine river. I love this poem’s rich simplicity and its timeless, joyous conversation between the speaker and the sky.
Melnicove recently retired from teaching English at Falmouth High School. He is co-author with Margy Burns Knight of “Africa is Not a Country,” which received the Africana Book Award, and is author of two collections of ekphrastic poetry: “Sometimes Times” (with artist Terry Winters, 2017) and “Ghosts” (with artist Abby Shahn, 2018).
Commandments
By Mark Melnicove
The clouds sang, Fly with us,
a chorus heard from my perch on earth.
I asked, How?
They answered, Don’t jump, swim.
So I eased my body
into the Kennebec, out to sea.
I shouted, I see
but cannot touch you.
The clouds counseled, Emote,
enjoining me to weep
happiness, happiness
raining from my brain.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Commandments,” copyright © 2022 by Mark Melnicove, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jean Burne Hoffses
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Kendall R. Conant Sr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elaine Robinson Collins
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Florence Gunn Hammond
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Doris Bilodeau Ballas
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.