Maine reported 1,481 more cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths on Tuesday, the first new case update since Friday.

The extended pause in new case counts released by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention was the result of the New Year’s Day holiday. The health agency also does not report cases over the weekend.

In addition, the CDC has been unable to keep up with a flood of positive test reports on a daily bases, causing a backlog in reporting cases. So, while 1,481 cases over four days is a lower average daily case count compared to recent weeks, the report does not include all the positive cases detected since Friday. The state’s data also does not include cases not reported to the state, such as those confirmed with at-home tests.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 148,217 cases of COVID-19, and 1,556 deaths.

Hospitalizations were 369 statewide on Monday, near a pandemic peak, but have not yet been updated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maine is seeing more cases of the omicron variant. Omicron accounted for 8.75 percent of positive COVID-19 cases screened during the week of Dec. 19-25, according to a report released on Monday by the Maine CDC. That’s up from a revised estimate of 5.5 percent the week before.

Those numbers are expected to change as more samples are tested, but indicate omicron will soon be the dominant driver of infections in Maine, said Ryan Tewhey, who leads a team of researchers at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor that monitors coronavirus strains in the state.

“The omicron growth curves are exponential, so they appear slow for the first few weeks and then will grow very quickly,” Tewhey said. “We’re at that point in the curve where things are going to increase very quickly.”

Omicron has already taken off in other parts of the country, including New York and Washington, D.C., and has caused a surge in cases, although omicron also appears to cause a less severe disease.

Schools in Maine are keeping close tabs on the spread of the omicron variant, although the Maine Department of Education and Maine CDC last week published new guidelines that are intended to keep students in school, such as reducing contact tracing requirements, a narrower definition of who is considered a close contact of an infected person, and reducing quarantine and isolation from 10 days to five days.

Steven Bailey, executive director of the Maine School Management Association, which represents school superintendents, said members are concerned about virus transmission over the next few weeks.

“People are pretty apprehensive about what the next six weeks or so might look like,” Bailey said on Monday

