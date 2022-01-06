The U.S. Senate and President Biden must do whatever is necessary to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Washington, D.C., Admission Act.

We must not forget what happened – and we must demand action from our leaders to prevent another attack on our democracy.

Please join the vigil in Portland from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 6 at Monument Square and bring your friends. Visit mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/430760/ for more information.

By coming together, we can prevent another Jan. 6 attack and realize the promise of democracy for all of us – no matter our color, ZIP code or income – so we all have an equal say in the decisions that shape our daily lives and futures.

Toby Rabold

Portland

