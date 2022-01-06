Last session, the Maine Legislature took many steps to remove the undue influence of money in elections, from banning corporate campaign contributions and cleaning up our political action committee laws, to ensuring that running for office is not an opportunity for politicians to enrich themselves. Unfortunately, a bill that I supported to prevent foreign countries from influencing our state elections failed to make it across the finish line after initially receiving broad bipartisan support.

To me, this bill wasn’t about one election or one issue; it was about safeguarding our democracy and ensuring that our election results truly reflect the will of Maine people. A number of other states, including our neighbors in New Hampshire, have passed laws to ban foreign contributions in state elections because it is the right thing to do.

Fortunately, the people of Maine may have the opportunity to enact this law directly. My colleague Sen. Rick Bennett and Kyle Bailey are working hard to qualify a referendum for the ballot now. The campaign is called Protect Maine Elections, and you can learn more about it on their website: protectmaineelections.com.

This important measure is about making sure that Maine people – not foreign government-owned corporations – decide the outcome of Maine elections. Please join me and my Republican and Democratic friends in supporting it.

Chloe Maxmin

Democratic state senator

Nobleboro

