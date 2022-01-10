Bath Tech, a Career and Technical Education (CTE) school located within the newly-constructed Morse High School in Bath, is offering prospective students a chance to explore its programs either virtually or in person later this month.

A virtual information session will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Interested students can register at sites.google.com/rsu1.org/bt2022. An in-person open house will follow on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with opportunities for students to visit programs of interest and speak with instructors.

Bath Tech offers 11 programs, including automotive technology, cosmetology, early childhood education and health science careers, with plans to add a criminal justice program this fall. Courses are available for all students attending Boothbay Region High School, Lincoln Academy, Morse High School and Wiscasset High School, with priority given to juniors and seniors.

The school has already seen a 25% increase in enrollment in one year with 41% of Morse 11th and 12th graders currently attending Bath Tech programs.

“A stigma still exists around CTE schools, with the implication being that a student can’t become successful unless they go to college,” Bath Tech Director Julie Kenny said in a news release. “That’s just not the case. And, for students who do intend on continuing their education, CTE courses can give students a leg up. All of our programs can be college preparatory, and most offer the ability to earn college credits.”

Kenny said she looks forward to speaking with prospective students and their families, answering questions, and helping them learn how Bath Tech can prepare them for the future.

