STANDISH – Raymond C. Whittemore, Jr. 75, of Standish, passed away Thursday Jan. 6, 2022 in Portland.

He was born Oct. 12, 1946 in Dexter, Maine the son of Raymond Sr. and Dorothy (Bilodeau) Whittemore of Skowhegan. Ray graduated from the University of Maine in 1971 with a PhD in Chemical Engineering. He retired from the National Council for Air and Stream Improvement (NCASI) in 2001, after 30 years of service. He was proud of his professional publications in several scientific journals. During his career and life, Ray traveled extensively, including most of the United States, Canada, South Africa, Budapest and Thailand.

In his retirement, Ray took great care of his father-in-law, J. David Heward, and found time to play bridge. He attained Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL).

Ray is survived by his wife, of 51 years, Jolene (Heward); his son, Martin Whittemore and his wife Catherine; his grandchildren, Margaret and Charlotte; his brother, David Whittemore; nephews; cousins; and brother-in-law, David Heward and his wife Trudy Mercer.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Ray’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

