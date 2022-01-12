Brunswick planning officials unanimously approved on Tuesday night final construction plans for a new 64-bed emergency homeless shelter near Cook’s Corner.
The 17,568-square-foot facility will allow Tedford Housing to consolidate its two existing Brunswick shelters into one, increasing the adult emergency housing from 16 to 24 beds and having space to accommodate up to 10 families. It is planned for two vacant lots off Thomas Point Road.
Founded in 1987, Tedford Housing is a Brunswick-based nonprofit that aids the homeless in the Midcoast. The organization has been looking to create a new shelter since 2013, although until recently zoning issues stood in the way.
The board’s approval is contingent on six conditions involving potential sidewalks, sewer and water systems, and other planning related details.
During the opportunities for public input, 14 people commented on the proposal —11 of whom spoke in favor and three of whom raised concerns.
This story will be updated.

