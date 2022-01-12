The future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, the third and final Zumwalt-class destroyer built by Bath Iron Works, left the Bath shipyard on Wednesday marking the end of Zumwalt-class construction.

“The sail away of the third and final Zumwalt-class destroyer marks an important milestone,” BIW President Dirk Lesko wrote in a statement Wednesday. “The completion of our work on the most sophisticated surface combatant ever built is the culmination of more than two decades of dedicated effort by thousands of employees. Our Bath-built-best-built tradition will now fully focus on (Arleigh Burke-class destroyers) to support the mission of the Navy.”

BIW, owned by General Dynamics, laid the vessel’s keel in January 2017. The ship was christened at the Bath shipyard in April 2019.

The Navy took ownership of the Johnson last November after the ship underwent at-sea trials last summer to test the ship’s systems, according to the company.

BIW previously built two Zumwalts for the Navy in addition to 37 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the type of warship for which BIW is best known. The Bath shipyard is the only to have ever built that class of warship, recognizable by its sloped tumblehome hull design and sharp lines meant to deflect radar.

With the Zumwalts finished and gone from BIW’s docks, the company has seven ships under construction, all of which are Arleigh Burkes, according to the shipyard.

The vessel is named for former President Johnson, who was John F. Kennedy’s vice president, and who assumed the presidency upon Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. Johnson left the White House in 1969.

Johnson also served as a U.S. Navy Reserve officer before being called to active duty after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was as a lieutenant commander in the South Pacific during World War II and was awarded an Army Silver Star by General Douglas MacArthur “for gallantry in action in the vicinity of Port Moresby and Salamaua, New Guinea, on June 9, 1942,” according to the Lyndon B Johnson Presidential Library.

After returning from active duty, Johnson reported to Navy leaders and Congress what he believed were unacceptable living conditions for the military and fought for better standards for all military members, according to the Defense Department.

This story may be updated.

