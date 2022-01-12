Scarborough police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the parking lot of the Scarborough Walmart.

Police work at the scene of the shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Walmart in Scarborough. News Center Maine photo

A police dispatcher said it’s an active crime scene and there is no threat to the public. He was unable to provide additional details.

News Center Maine reported that six Scarborough police cruisers were on the scene at about 7:40 p.m. Officers were seen taking photographs of a Jeep Wrangler parked in a far corner of the lot. The store is at 500 Gallery Boulevard.

News Center Maine said the store was open and shoppers seemed to be going about their business without disruptions.

