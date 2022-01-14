Torn between living by the beach or closer to the city? This well-kept townhouse is right between the two in growing Scarborough, just a 15-minute drive to downtown Portland and a much shorter ride to the nearby sandy beaches.

This end unit is attached to its neighbor by a single-car garage. The two-floor layout puts both bedrooms upstairs above an open plan living area downstairs, where the wood-burning fireplace and back deck provide year-round spaces to cozy down or enjoy the pine-scented air.

Highlights 2-bed, 2.5-bathroom townhouse located near the Scarborough Marsh and multiple sandy beaches

15-minute drive to downtown Portland, even closer to the Maine Mall and airport

End unit attached by single-car garage to its neighbor; back deck and balcony look through pine

Upstairs, the primary suite has its own balcony, along with a skylighted loft that would make an excellent office or study. Completing the home is a full basement with efficient oil heater, offering room for storage or expanded living space.

The serene marsh is a favorite spot for birding, canoeing and kayaking, while Higgins, Ferry and Scarborough Beaches are close enough to arrive by bicycle. The Eastern Trail, which stretches south to Kittery, is a wonderful multi-use trail just outside this home’s front door.

Whether this home becomes your full-time residence or your ideal, southern Maine getaway, it’s a catch.

20 Whistler Landing is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello of RE/MAX® Shoreline, who say, “We love where we live!” Contact them today: 207-838-1651 or [email protected]

