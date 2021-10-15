81 Kezar’s Ridge Road is a gem: a gorgeous, contemporary cottage with maximum natural lighting sits on two acres next to Jewett Pond. It was built earlier this year and it will be the perfect holiday setting for its new owners, whether they are cozied up around the gas stove in the window-lined living room or cooking a festive meal in the sleek farmhouse kitchen with propane range and stainless hood vent.

Upstairs and down, tawny knotted pine boards cover floor to ceiling, creating a warm, Maine camp atmosphere, a style as timeless as the mountains and lakes that surround the property, which is two-and-a-half miles from the boundaries of the White Mountain National Forest.

In the summer, Jewett Pond and others nearby are favorite fishing spots. Take a kayak or canoe out on the pond and end the day relaxing on the screened-in porch. Located an hour and twenty minutes outside of Portland, this is the perfect getaway spot, where you can be immersed in nature, while enjoying the comforts of modern living.

