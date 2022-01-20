Bath city councilors followed the lead of Portland, Brunswick and Freeport on Wednesday by unanimously approving a 60-day citywide mask mandate for indoor public spaces to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The new rule, which goes into effect on Monday, Jan. 24, requires everyone ages 2 and older to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in public spaces such as stores, public transportation and restaurants except, when people are actively eating and drinking in an “isolated location such as a table or booth” away from others. People need to put their mask on when they’re finished eating or drinking and when they move from their table or booth.

“None of us believe a light switch is going to stop the pandemic,” said Councilor Roo Dunn. “If the inconvenience this may bring means one more child remains in school and their parents can go to work, we’ve been successful. If one more of you here wears a mask, that could mean one more grandparent lives to spend Easter or Passover with that small child.”

Councilors agreed to drop the $500 fine attached to disobeying the mandate. The mandate does, however, still authorize the city’s health official and the Bath police department to help enforce the rule if someone refuses to wear a mask or leave a space.

Exceptions to the rule include private homes, offices spaces where people are separated from the public, churches or other houses of worship, and public schools, as they remain under the authority of Regional School Unit 1. Masks are currently required indoors at all RSU 1 schools.

Other exceptions include people under the age of 2 and those with breathing problems or a medical condition that’s worsened by a face mask. People also don’t have to wear a face mask when they’re alone in a building.

The emergency mandate lasts for 60 days, but councilors agreed they’ll monitor the pandemic and the mandate’s efficacy after 30 days and are open to altering, dropping, or renewing the mandate.

Seven members of the public spoke at the special city council meeting – six against and only one spoke in favor of the rule.

Some who spoke against the mandate asked councilors to consider giving individual businesses the freedom to make the decision of whether to require masks indoors, as they fear customers will choose to go elsewhere knowing they have to wear a mask in Bath. Others against the mandate questioned how effective face masks are in preventing others from getting sick, or whether Bath’s mandate will really make a difference if it’s the only community in Sagadahoc County that requires masks indoors.

Councilor Elizabeth Dingley informally floated the idea of an indoor mask mandate during the council’s Jan. 5 meeting because, “We have a large senior population in Bath who are extremely vulnerable to this virus and it’s not safe.”

Dingley’s proposal came minutes after a presentation by Mid Coast Hospital President and CEO Lois Skillings about how many people the hospital is treating.

Councilor Phyllis Bailey told councilors how, when she had to go to Mid Coast Hospital for a few hours to be treated for something recently, she was attended to in the hall because the facility didn’t have a room or bed for her.

“Right now, there’s a whole cohort of people who are being denied medical care for things like cancer – I have a loved one who’s experiencing that – because they can’t be accommodated because the hospital is so full of people who have COVID-19,” said Bailey.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: