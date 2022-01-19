The Town Council on Tuesday approved, 5-2, a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces in Freeport to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Similar to the recently adopted mandates in Brunswick and Portland, the rules apply to businesses like restaurants, shopping outlets and grocery stores as well as public transportation. It was passed on an emergency basis and comes into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 19, lasting for 30 days unless renewed or repealed by the council.

Businesses are required to post signs indicating the new rules by Jan. 25.

Those aged five or younger are exempt, as are customers that are participating “in the primary purpose” of a business, like eating or drinking, so long as the mask removal occurs “at an isolated location, such as a table or booth.”

Councilors Darrel Fournier and Henry “Chip” Lawrence voted in opposition, in part advocating for the decision to be left up to individual businesses

“It’s a feel-good policy,” said Lawrence. “I’m just against the state telling us what we have to do.”

Prior to the vote, representatives from Brunswick’s Mid Coast Hospital expressed to the council support for masking. Data provided by the hospital showed that while N95 masks are the most effective at preventing COVID-19 transmission, typical cloth and surgical masks still provide some protection.

As of Tuesday, Mid Coast Hospital was at full capacity and treating 12 patients for COVID-19.

“In our emergency department, every single day is overflowing,” Mid Coast-Parkview Health CEO and President Lois Skillings said. “We have a 21-bed emergency department there are days where we have over 40 patients at once. It’s really been the most challenging that we’ve seen here since the beginning of the pandemic.”

This story will be updated.

