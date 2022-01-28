A Brunswick man is facing charges after the car he was driving collided with a utility pole in front of the Brunswick police station on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Police said Travis Leeman, 40, was traveling east on Pleasant Street when he drifted off the right side of the road and struck the telephone pole at 3:46 p.m.

Police heard and felt the crash before running outside to find a vehicle had snapped the pole in half, and that the pole came to a rest on the sidewalk and lawn in front of the station.

Police said they needed to pry open the doors in order to reach the driver and give aid. Brunswick emergency workers then transported Leeman, who had minor injuries, to Mid Coast Hospital.

Leeman was the vehicle’s only occupant. Police say they charged Leeman with operating under the influence of drugs, a Class D misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Leeman is also charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court for arraignment on April 5.

